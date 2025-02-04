Quiz! Can you name every player who has won the Ballon d'Or, World Cup, and Champions League?

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are two of the game's most decorated stars

Not many players in world football can say they have achieved the unspoken three-peat.

Only a select few have won the Ballon d'Or, World Cup, and Champions League, but FourFourTwo wants to know, as part of our latest quiz, could you name them all?

Of course, the obvious global superstars stick out, but we have thrown a few curveballs in there to really test your footballing IQ with this one - fancy a go?

For this one, we need you to name the players to have won all three achievements during their footballing career… we're not telling you how many have done it, though. That'd be too easy!

Don't worry about the clock ticking down - there is no time limit to factor in this time as you rack your brains. You can also log in to Kwizly below, and you can unlock an extra hint.

To confirm, in this quiz, we're looking for those who won the European Cup, as well as the Champions League. It's the same competition, just a different name, right?

Once you've finished, don’t forget to share your score with @FourFourTwo on Twitter. Good luck!

We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here

Can't see this quiz? Play it here

