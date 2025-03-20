Quiz! Can you answer 100% on our Champions League finals quiz?

One game to decide who is the king of Europe

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring for Real Madrid against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League semi-finals in May 2017.
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring for Real Madrid in the Champions League.

For many the Champions League is the pinnacle of football. The tournament produces all manner of upsets, worldies and controversy.

And then the final comes along. The suspense. The tension. It is football at it's very best.

On occasion the finals are damp squibs, but most often they produce a moment of brilliance that leaves the world stunned, be it Drogba's header, Dudek's heroics, or Solskjaer's winner at the death.

Barcelona players lift their coach Pep Guardiola in celebration of their Spanish league title 2009 after their Spanish League football match against Osasuna on May 23, 2009 at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona. Barcelona became champions without even taking to the field as second-placed Real Madrid lost away at Villarreal on May 16.

(Image credit: LLUIS GENE/AFP via Getty Images)

Quiz! How much do you remember about Barcelona's golden age under Pep Guardiola

But how much can you remember about the Champions League and European Cup finals over the years?

We've drawn up a typically fiendish FourFourTwo quiz to test your knowledge of the players, the winners, the losers and more from the history of the Champions League final.

There's no time limit and 10 questions to answer, so take your time and do your best.

