Quiz! Can you answer 100% on our Champions League finals quiz?

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring for Real Madrid in the Champions League.

For many the Champions League is the pinnacle of football. The tournament produces all manner of upsets, worldies and controversy.

And then the final comes along. The suspense. The tension. It is football at it's very best.

On occasion the finals are damp squibs, but most often they produce a moment of brilliance that leaves the world stunned, be it Drogba's header, Dudek's heroics, or Solskjaer's winner at the death.

But how much can you remember about the Champions League and European Cup finals over the years?

We've drawn up a typically fiendish FourFourTwo quiz to test your knowledge of the players, the winners, the losers and more from the history of the Champions League final.

There's no time limit and 10 questions to answer, so take your time and do your best.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates.

