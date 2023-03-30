Quiz! Can you name every inductee in the English Football Hall of Fame?

16 minutes on the clock, 156 players to guess.

The English Football Hall of Fame was established in 2002 and is housed at the National Football Museum in Manchester. Everyone inductee must have played or managed in England for a minimum of five years and must be 30 years of age.

Over the years, there have been all kinds of entrants, all placed into the hallowed halls because of the significant cultural impact that they've had on our game. There have been special additions, too, while only one man has been added for both his managerial and playing career.

While the Premier League Hall of Fame recognises just top-flight work since 1992, the English Football Hall of Fame spans the entirety of the sport in this country. In today's quiz, we've stated their position, gender, nationality and the years that they spent in English football.

156 names have been added so far…

