Quiz! Can you name the leading penalty scorers in Premier League history?
Bukayo Saka's avenged the Euro 2020 demons – just the 55 more pens before he equals the Premier League record…
You have 10 minutes to guess 100 players.
You know, looking at this list of all-time penalty scorers in the Premier League… something doesn't feel right.
Admittedly, the majority of stars who play in our league are homegrown. But even so, how come there are so many English players on the list? Aren't we supposed to be notoriously bad at netting from 12 yards?
There are a number of stars in today's very quiz who have missed spot-kicks on international duty in the heat of big tournaments, too. But we won't hold that against them, given that most of these players have a very good record.
Can you tell us the most lethal penalty killers ever in the Premier League?
