Quiz! Can you name every country to have ever been to a European Championship?

It's our big football quiz of the day: we want you to name every country to have ever been to a European Championship.

Euro fever is here, as this summer's championship gets underway on Friday night when hosts Germany take on Scotland.

The tournament has a rich history dating back to 1960, originally featuring just four teams. This summer's Euro 2024 will see 24 nations battling it out to be crowned champions of Europe.

TRY NEXT (Image credit: Getty Images) QUIZ Can you name every country to have ever hosted the European Championship?

The current format of 24 teams has been in play since Euro 2016, with UEFA upping the number of qualifiers from 16 which has seen some of the continents' smaller footballing nations earn a shot at silverware. All-in-all, 36 teams have played in the competition over the years, from footballing superpowers to one-tournament wonders.

10 minutes are on the clock for this one, with 36 teams to guess, from the Euro heavyweights to the minnows who battled through qualification to earn their place at the big dance. Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates. How many can you name?

Quiz! Can you name every player Gareth Southgate has selected for an England tournament squad?

Quiz! Can you name every member of England's Euro 96 squad and their squad numbers?

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Quiz! Can you name every player at Euro 2024 with 100 caps or more?

Quiz! Can you guess 25 correct answers in our Big England quiz?

Quiz! Can you name every player capped for England by Sven-Goran Eriksson?