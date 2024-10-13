Quiz! Can you name every player to have been nominated for the Kopa Award?

Football quiz time. Today we're looking at the relatively modern concept of the Kopa Trophy.

Since 2018, the Kopa Trophy is presented to the best-performing player worldwide under the age of 21. Like the Ballon d'Or the award is ran by France Football magazine, with both presented at the same ceremony.

Once again in 2024, 10 players are up for the prize, where Spanish players have proved most successful, having the won the award twice since inception.

Our challenge is to name every player nominated for the award since it was first dished out in 2018.

One previous winner has just moved to the Premier League, but the other four all currently play outside of England.

In total you have 60 players to guess and only 10 minutes on the clock, meaning some serious bragging rights if you get all 60.

