Quiz! How many questions can you get right in our Wayne Rooney quiz?
Think you know your England trivia? Our Wayne Rooney quiz will put that to the test…
Today's football quiz will see just how well you know arguably the breakout star of Euro 2004: Wayne Rooney
Rooney's six goals across European Championships makes him England's second-highest goalscorer in the competition behind only Alan Shearer, who has seven.
Rooney burst onto the international scene in Euro 2004, putting in bruising displays against Switzerland, France and Croatia in the group stage, scoring a hatful before an injury against Portugal ended his, and England's, tournament.
But despite his success, England's greatest every European Championship performance came after the striker's retirement, reaching the final in 2021.
There's no time limit for this one – just 10 questions designed to test your knowledge on one of England's greatest-ever players. Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates.
How many can you get correct?
