Quiz! Can you name every player to score two or more goals at World Cup 2022?

Eight minutes on the clock, 31 players to guess.

Cristiano Ronaldo lit up World Cup 2022 on the first matchday of the tournament. With a penalty against Ghana, he became the first man to have netted in five World Cups.

He came within a hair of scoring a second for Portugal – literally – in fact, he celebrated Bruno Fernandes' strike against Uruguay thinking it was. But he doesn't quite make it into today's quiz.

There were almost three goals a game scored at World Cup 2022, with six in the final. But only 31 players netted twice in the entire tournament.

You probably know by now who won the Golden Boot – but what about everyone else that performed at the tournament?

