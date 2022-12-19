Quiz! Can you name every team Lionel Messi has ever scored against?

18 minutes on the clock, 130 teams to guess – clubs and international.

The greatest of all time?

They always said that Lionel Messi would never compare to some of the all-timers until he won the World Cup. Well, he's gone and done just that. Not only that, he was the outstanding star of the tournament in Qatar.

The Argentina captain may have capped off a wonderful international career on the biggest stage of them all but he's been scoring goals for fun throughout his life – at international level and domestically.

Can you tell us who's felt his wrath most of all?

