Quiz! Can you name every scorer from the last 20 Manchester derbies?

20 players to guess, eight minutes on the clock.

Manchester City used to be nothing more than noisy neighbours to United. While the Red Devils swept all before them under Sir Alex Ferguson, their city rivals were nowhere near competing with them.

That was until the money rolled in and the Citizens were transformed into the global brand that they are today. As Pep Guardiola has stormed to title after title, it's United who have watched on, unable to challenge.

The last few years have been pretty even in terms of the derby, though. Some big wins for either side with plenty of goals.

We've listed out scorers in the last 20. No points for own goals, while omitting the goalless draws. This is all competitions, too, not just the Premier League. How well do you know this fixture?

