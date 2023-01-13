Quiz! Can you name every scorer from the last 20 Manchester derbies?
We're delving into the archives for who's lit up the derby for either City or United in the past few years
20 players to guess, eight minutes on the clock.
Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo (opens in new tab) and share with your mates.
NOW TRY Quiz! Can you name every country Gareth Bale has ever scored against for Wales?
Manchester City used to be nothing more than noisy neighbours to United. While the Red Devils swept all before them under Sir Alex Ferguson, their city rivals were nowhere near competing with them.
That was until the money rolled in and the Citizens were transformed into the global brand that they are today. As Pep Guardiola has stormed to title after title, it's United who have watched on, unable to challenge.
The last few years have been pretty even in terms of the derby, though. Some big wins for either side with plenty of goals.
We've listed out scorers in the last 20. No points for own goals, while omitting the goalless draws. This is all competitions, too, not just the Premier League. How well do you know this fixture?
MORE QUIZZES
Quiz! Can you name the top 50 winter transfers ever?
Quiz! Can you name the top 20 Premier League transfer profits ever?
Quiz! Can you name the 25 biggest-spending clubs of the 2020s so far?
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get daily World Cup 2022 news, updates and other football frolics to your inbox
Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also been to the FA Cup and League Cup finals for FFT and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He once saw Tyrone Mings at a petrol station in Bournemouth but felt far too short to ask for a photo.
Get daily World Cup 2022 news, updates and other football frolics to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.