Quiz! Can you name Mauricio Pochettino's top appearance makers for Tottenham and Southampton?

Tonight sees Tottenham take on Southampton in an FA Cup fourth round replay, as Mauricio Pochettino's last two teams go head to head.

We've listed his 10 most played players at Southampton - where he managed during the 2013/14 campaign - and Tottenham, where he managed from 2014 until last October.

You've got five minutes to name as many as you can. Tweet us with your scores @FourFourTwo and we'll retweet the best ones.

THEN TRY... Quiz! Can you name every Bundesliga champion since 1962?

Spurs and the Saints teams have a little bit in common.

Both fanbases sing about their teams "marching in". Both teams have employed the mighty Kenyan himself, Vincent Wanyama.

And most notably, both have been managed by Mauricio Pochettino.

We love how bonkers Jose Mourinho is, but we miss Mauricio. One of the game's good guys, he was a breath of fresh air when he went to St. Mary's, and he was nothing short of revolutionary for Spurs.

He's gone - for now - but not forgotten. Who were his class favourites?

