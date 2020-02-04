Quiz! Can you name every player to play for both Inter and AC Milan since 1995?
Internazionale and AC Milan have shared far more than just a stadium over the last 25 years...
This weekend, two of Italian football's heavyweights meet again in the San Siro for the Derby della Madonnina - or the Milan derby, to us monolingual troglodytes at FourFourTwo.
Every since the early 20th century, Inter and AC Milan have jostled for supremacy. Originally one club, they split over a dispute of whether international players should represent the club - hence why some members of Associazione Calcio Milan split off to form Internazionale.
But despite the tensions over the years, a number of players have represented both Milan and Inter - quite unusual for local rivals who are both so successful.
This is a pretty difficult quiz, we won't lie to you - but there are still loads of names that you'll be certain to know.
As a clue, that lanky-looking fella in the photo above might be on the list. Give it a try, anyway.
You've got eight minutes to rattle off as many Milano members as you can. Tweet us with your scores @FourFourTwo and we'll retweet the best.
THEN TRY... Quiz! Can you name every Bundesliga champion since 1962?
---
While you’re here, why not take advantage of our brilliant subscribers’ offer? Get the game’s greatest stories and best journalism direct to your door for only £12.25 every three months – that’s less than £3.80 per issue! Save money with a Direct Debit today
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.