Quiz! Can you name the 100 highest-ranked women's teams in international football?
By Mark White published
The Women's Euros finally begins tonight – but who are the true superpowers of the world?
10 minutes on the clock, 100 nations to guess.
Ahh, the dreaded FIFA World Rankings.
Derided by just about everyone as not entirely being that accurate, FIFA collect points on every nation that plays football in the world, just to tot up how good they are.
There's got to be an easier way… what about a tournament to decide who the best teams are?
No matter – we've listed out the premier century of nations in the women's game. How many can you get in 10 minutes?
