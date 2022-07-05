Quiz! Can you name the 100 best women's footballers in the world?

15 minutes on the clock, 100 players to guess.

There was a time when the top 100 players in the world would be dominated by Americans.

Well, The Guardian and Offside Rule Podcast's 2021 compendium (opens in new tab) had a fair few stars from the States – but things are a-changing here in Europe. No longer do Brits have to travel the Atlantic to make it in the beautiful game, like in Bend it Like Beckham.

The power lies in Europe, as England are stronger than ever with a thriving WSL. Spain have their golden generation, the Netherlands their stars, too, while France, Germany, Denmark and Norway all have top talent as well.

The Euros are such a big deal this month simply because of the players on show. And many of them are on today's quiz…

