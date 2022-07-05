Quiz! Can you name the 100 best women's footballers in the world?
By Mark White published
According to the Guardian and Offside Rule Podcast, these are the top 100 women in the game – how many can you guess?
15 minutes on the clock, 100 players to guess.
Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo (opens in new tab) and share with your friends.
NOW TRY Quiz! Can you name every country to have qualified for a Women's Euros?
There was a time when the top 100 players in the world would be dominated by Americans.
Well, The Guardian and Offside Rule Podcast's 2021 compendium (opens in new tab) had a fair few stars from the States – but things are a-changing here in Europe. No longer do Brits have to travel the Atlantic to make it in the beautiful game, like in Bend it Like Beckham.
The power lies in Europe, as England are stronger than ever with a thriving WSL. Spain have their golden generation, the Netherlands their stars, too, while France, Germany, Denmark and Norway all have top talent as well.
The Euros are such a big deal this month simply because of the players on show. And many of them are on today's quiz…
MORE QUIZZES
Quiz! Can you name every season's biggest Premier League signing?
Quiz! Can you match 50 players to the city or town that they were born in?
Quiz! Can you name every English football suffix in the top five tiers?
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. Over his time on the brand, he has interviewed the likes of Aaron Ramsdale and Jack Wilshere, written pieces ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career, and has been to the FA Cup and League Cup finals, working for FFT.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.