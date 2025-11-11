Quiz! Can you name the 30 biggest countries to have never qualified for the World Cup?

Football quiz time, and this one will get you racking your brains.

PLAY NEXT (Image credit: Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images) QUIZ Can you name every World Cup winner in order?

The 2026 World Cup is fast approaching and we are getting closer and closer to finding out the full list of nations that will be represented in Canada, Mexico and the United States next summer.

Therefor,e we want you to name the most populous nations to have never qualified for football's showpiece event. There are 30 nations to name, but we're feeling kind with this quiz, so you have 10 minutes to do so! Test your ball knowledge and let us know how you did in the comments...

Now, as your football education continues, we’ve prepared a new batch of challenges, delivered to you, courtesy of Kwizly, that delve into specific club legends, individual accomplishments, and the pioneering women’s game.

We'll begin by really testing your knowledge. Pep Guardiola recently hit 1000 games as manager, and we want to see if you can name every single one of the teams he faced in those 1000 games. Next, a more visual quiz with a dose on nostalgia: see if you can name the sponsor that is missing from each of these iconic kits.

Another test of your ball knowledge for our next instalment, can you name every Premier League player to score between 80 and 100 goals? We're looking for that sweet spot and there's some serious Barclysmen mentioned. Following that, lets look at continental football and the top 50 scorers in Champions League history.

And finally, we'll set you off with a different style of quiz: FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 26, featuring clues on GOATs, birds and Bundesliga ballers. To ensure you don't fall behind, get exclusive quizzes and features sent to your inbox by joining the FourFourTwo newsletter.