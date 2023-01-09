Quiz! Can you name the Arsenal line-up from the game against Oxford United in 2003?
Arsenal beat Oxford en route to the FA Cup in 2003 – now they're looking to do the same again 20 years later
11 players to guess – and no time limit for this one. Like line-up quizzes? Check out more here.
Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo (opens in new tab) and share with your mates.
Arsenal have a great relationship with the FA Cup. They've won 14 of them in their history, more than any other side.
Tonight, they head to Oxford United's Kassam Stadium for another third-round clash – and it's a mirror to how they began their journey two decades ago this month, back when Arsene Wenger won his third as Gunners boss.
The Us were the visitors to Highbury that day and unlucky not to be given a Steve Basham goal. Wenger heavily rotated his side – so there will be players in this line-up you perhaps haven't thought about for goodness knows how long.
It's a real test for any Gooner though to try and name every member of that midfield, let alone the whole XI…
