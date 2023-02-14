Quiz! Can you name the Bayern Munich line-up from the Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain in 2020?
Bayern Munich won their sixth title behind closed doors – and continued PSG's long-awaited run for European glory
11 players to guess – and no time limit for this one. Like line-up quizzes? Check out more here.
The 2020 Champions League final was an odd one. Played in the silence of Lisbon… behind closed doors.
Because of COVID, of course. But as Bayern steamrollered their way to the final – beating Barcelona 8-2 en route – Die Roten emerged as something special.
Where do they rank among the best sides ever in Europe? They won every game in the Champions League this season – and back then, Bayern were being compared with the Barça side that won six trophies in 2009, after they went on to do the same.
It was a hell of a team… but who played in this final?
