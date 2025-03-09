Quiz! Can you get 100% in our Euro 96 quiz?
Ten fiendish questions about the European Championship in England
Wembley has become a regular venue for Champions League and European Championship games in recent years but when Euro 96 matches were held under the Twin Towers, it was a genuinely special occasion.
That summer's European Championship was a cultural phenomenon in a changing nation.
How much of it do you remember?
England nearly made it all the way on home soil thanks to a lot of grit, a little luck, and one complete performance.
But how much do you know about Euro 96?
No time limit and 10 testing questions to answer.
Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates.
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here
Can't see this quiz? Play it here
More football quizzes
Quiz! Can you get 100% on our 2002 World Cup quiz?
Quiz! Can you name the clubs, nations and players who won trophies in the 1990s?
Quiz! Can you guess the team from the line-ups' nationalities?
Quiz! Can you name every team to have ever played in the Premier League?
Quiz! Can you name every player to have scored the opening goal in a Premier League season?
Mark White has been at on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, first as a staff writer before becoming content editor in 2023. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also represented FFT at both FA Cup and League Cup finals (though didn't receive a winners' medal on either occasion) and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He has written cover features for the mag on Mikel Arteta and Martin Odegaard, and is assisted by his cat, Rosie, who has interned for the brand since lockdown.
Friday Football Quiz, episode 53: Can you get 20 correct answers?
Quiz! Can you get 100% in our quiz on Leicester City's title-winning 2015/16 season?