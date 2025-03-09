Quiz! Can you get 100% in our Euro 96 quiz?

By
published

Ten fiendish questions about the European Championship in England

England&#039;s Paul Gascoigne meets the Duke of Kent at Euro 96
Host nation England reached the last four of Euro 96 (Image credit: Alamy)

Wembley has become a regular venue for Champions League and European Championship games in recent years but when Euro 96 matches were held under the Twin Towers, it was a genuinely special occasion.

That summer's European Championship was a cultural phenomenon in a changing nation.

How much of it do you remember?

TRY NEXT

Ademola Lookman celebrates with the match ball after his hat-trick for Atalanta in the Europa League final win over Bayer Leverkusen in May 2024.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

QUIZ Can you name the top three African Player of the Year finishers for the last 20 years?

England nearly made it all the way on home soil thanks to a lot of grit, a little luck, and one complete performance.

But how much do you know about Euro 96?

No time limit and 10 testing questions to answer.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates.

We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here

Can't see this quiz? Play it here

More football quizzes

Quiz! Can you get 100% on our 2002 World Cup quiz?

Quiz! Can you name the clubs, nations and players who won trophies in the 1990s?

Quiz! Can you guess the team from the line-ups' nationalities?

Quiz! Can you name every team to have ever played in the Premier League?

Quiz! Can you name every player to have scored the opening goal in a Premier League season?

Mark White
Mark White
Content Editor

Mark White has been at on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, first as a staff writer before becoming content editor in 2023. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also represented FFT at both FA Cup and League Cup finals (though didn't receive a winners' medal on either occasion) and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He has written cover features for the mag on Mikel Arteta and Martin Odegaard, and is assisted by his cat, Rosie, who has interned for the brand since lockdown.

More about quiz
Friday football quiz

Friday Football Quiz, episode 53: Can you get 20 correct answers?
Leicester City players and manager Claudio Ranieri celebrate with the Premier League trophy after their match against Everton in May 2016.

Quiz! Can you get 100% in our quiz on Leicester City's title-winning 2015/16 season?
Leeds United and Portsmouth last faced off on the opening day of the EFL Championship 2024/25 season

How to watch Portsmouth vs Leeds: Live streams and TV channels for huge Championship clash
See more latest
Most Popular
Leeds United and Portsmouth last faced off on the opening day of the EFL Championship 2024/25 season
How to watch Portsmouth vs Leeds: Live streams and TV channels for huge Championship clash
Rodrygo of Real Madrid celebrates after scoring his team&#039;s first goal with teammates during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 Round of 16 First Leg match between Real Madrid C.F. and Atletico de Madrid at Estadio Santiago Bernabéu on March 4, 2025 in Madrid, Spain
Watch Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano: Live streams, TV info for La Liga clash
Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola embrace ahead of a match between Liverpool and Manchester City in April 2023.
League Cup winning managers
Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United and Gabriel Martinelli of Arsenal (airborne) during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Manchester United FC at Emirates Stadium on December 04, 2024 in London, England.
Watch Manchester United vs Arsenal: Live streams, TV channels, kick-off time for huge Premier League clash, preview, team news
Nicolas Jackson of Chelsea and Wout Faes of Leicester City in action during the Premier League match between Leicester City FC and Chelsea FC at The King Power Stadium on November 23, 2024 in Leicester, England.
Is Chelsea vs Leicester on TV? Live streams, viewing options, kick-off time for Premier League match, preview, team news
Crystal Palace won 1-0 in this season&#039;s previous meeting as Jean-Philippe Mateta&#039;s strike proved decisive
Is Crystal Palace vs Ipswich on TV? Live streams and how to watch Premier League clash
Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona in action during the Spanish league, La Liga EA Sports, football match played between FC Barcelona and Deportivo Alaves at Estadio Olimpico de Montjuic on February 02, 2025 in Barcelona, Spain.
Watch Barcelona vs Osasuna: TV & streaming details for today's La Liga game
Edmundo and Romario at Vasco da Gama in January 2000.
Players who had three spells at a club
Brighton and Fulham are both still in the hunt for European qualification
Is Brighton vs Fulham on TV? Live streams and where to watch Saturday's Premier League game
Nottingham Forest and Manchester City are both vowing for a top-four finish this season
How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Man City: Live streams, TV channels, Preview for Premier League clash