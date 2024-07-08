Line-up quiz! Can you name the France line-up from their 2006 win over Spain?

After sneaking through their group in second place, France had to raise their game considerably when faced with Spain in the second round of the 2006 World Cup.

Despite falling behind to a David Villa penalty, they recovered well and were level going into the break.

As the full-time whistle approached, Raymond Domenech's side struck twice to claim victory and set up a quarter-final with reigning champions Brazil.

When France and Spain meet in Munich on Tuesday, a spot in the final of Euro 2024 will be at stake.

But cast your mind back 18 years and can you remember the Les Bleus side that overcame the same opponents, launching a famous run to the World Cup final?

There's no time limit for this one and don’t forget to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and then share with your mates. How many can you name?

