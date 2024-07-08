Line-up quiz! Can you name the France line-up from their 2006 win over Spain?

As the two nations prepare to meet again, can you remember the France team that came from behind to win 3-1 in Germany 18 years ago?

Raymond Domenech in the dugout
After sneaking through their group in second place, France had to raise their game considerably when faced with Spain in the second round of the 2006 World Cup.

Despite falling behind to a David Villa penalty, they recovered well and were level going into the break.

Sean Cole
Sean Cole is a freelance journalist. He has written for FourFourTwo, BBC Sport and When Saturday Comes among others. A Birmingham City supporter and staunch Nikola Zigic advocate, he once scored a hat-trick at St. Andrew’s (in a half-time game). He also has far too many football shirts and spends far too much time reading the Wikipedia pages of obscure players.