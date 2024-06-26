Line-up quiz! Can you name the Portugal line-up from the Euro 2004 game against the Netherlands?
We've got another line-up quiz for you and it's back to Euro 2004
We've got another line-up quiz for you – we're taking you back to Euro 2004 and the match which saw hosts Portugal book a place in the final against an unfancied Greece side.
This is a classic Portuguese side and it should take you on a trip down memory lane to the time that they hosted the competition.
We all know how the final panned out, don't we?
But it's the semi-final lineup we're after today, however when Luiz Felipe Scolari's side saw off the Netherlands 2-1 to put themselves one win away from their first-ever major trophy.
No time limit here, just you and 11 empty line-up spaces to fill. Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates. How many can you name?
