Line-up quiz! Can you name the Portugal line-up from the Euro 2004 game against the Netherlands?

By
published

We've got another line-up quiz for you and it's back to Euro 2004

Luiz Felipe Scolari was in charge of Portugal at Euro 2004
Luiz Felipe Scolari was in charge of Portugal at Euro 2004

We've got another line-up quiz for you – we're taking you back to Euro 2004 and the match which saw hosts Portugal book a place in the final against an unfancied Greece side. 

This is a classic Portuguese side and it should take you on a trip down memory lane to the time that they hosted the competition.

Joe Mewis
Joe Mewis

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team.