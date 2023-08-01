Quiz! Can you name the most expensive manager hires of all time?
Clubs have to pay big money to release managers from contracts – but who's been hired for the biggest fees?
Six minutes on the clock, 25 managers to guess.
It's not just players that move for big money.
Over the years, there have been plenty of big-name managers leaving their posts for greener grass elsewhere. Often, it doesn't turn out that way.
Today's list has plenty of flops. There are some hires who turned out to be worth the money – though here's the thing… if a manager cost a club big money, it really highlights the flaws in your team when things go south.
All we've given you is the price and the buying club – name the boss.
