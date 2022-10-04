Quiz! Can you name the most successful 60 cities in Champions League history?

12 minutes on the clock, 60 cities to guess.

There's not much communal pride as a city when it comes to some clubs winning a massive trophy.

Just look at the Champions League. The last English winners of the tournament, Chelsea, took the trophy back to the capital – but it wasn't warmly received by Arsenal or Tottenham fans, let alone Hammers or Cottagers.

Today's list is a longlist of footballing hubs but within, there are internal splits. There are some huge rivals located in these 60 towns or cities and even adding up the triumphs of all the clubs located in one place is as likely to spark bragging rights as much as anything.

So where does your city come in today's quiz?

