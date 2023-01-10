Quiz! Can you name the Newcastle United line-up from the game against Leicester City in 2003?
Let's head back in time to a classic Toon gang headed by Sir Bobby Robson
11 players to guess – and no time limit for this one. Like line-up quizzes? Check out more here.
Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo (opens in new tab) and share with your mates.
NOW TRY Quiz! Can you name the Arsenal line-up from the game against Oxford United in 2003?
Newcastle United have waited a long time to be competing with the best of them again.
It was about 20 years ago that the Magpies were flying under Sir Bobby Robson, though. The Geordie gentleman was at the helm of his boyhood club and together, they had adventures in Europe.
Since Newcastle take on Leicester tonight in the Premier League, we thought we'd throw it back to a previous meeting between these two – and some legendary Tyneside cult figures from the early noughties.
Darren Ambrose came off the bench to earn a point – but who started for Newcastle that day?
MORE QUIZZES
Quiz! Can you name the top 50 winter transfers ever?
Quiz! Can you name the top 20 Premier League transfer profits ever?
Quiz! Can you name the 25 biggest-spending clubs of the 2020s so far?
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get daily World Cup 2022 news, updates and other football frolics to your inbox
Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also been to the FA Cup and League Cup finals for FFT and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He once saw Tyrone Mings at a petrol station in Bournemouth but felt far too short to ask for a photo.
Get daily World Cup 2022 news, updates and other football frolics to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.