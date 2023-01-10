Quiz! Can you name the Newcastle United line-up from the game against Leicester City in 2003?

11 players to guess – and no time limit for this one. Like line-up quizzes? Check out more here.

Newcastle United have waited a long time to be competing with the best of them again.

It was about 20 years ago that the Magpies were flying under Sir Bobby Robson, though. The Geordie gentleman was at the helm of his boyhood club and together, they had adventures in Europe.

Since Newcastle take on Leicester tonight in the Premier League, we thought we'd throw it back to a previous meeting between these two – and some legendary Tyneside cult figures from the early noughties.

Darren Ambrose came off the bench to earn a point – but who started for Newcastle that day?

