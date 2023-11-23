Quiz! Can you name the players who have scored the most penalties in the Premier League?
These players thrived under pressure, consistently finding the net from 12 yards
10 minutes on the clock, 33 players to guess.
Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates.
THEN TRY Quiz! Can you name the 34 players with 100+ Premier League goals?
We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here
Taking a free shot from 12 yards out, with only the goalkeeper to beat, isn't quite as easy as it seems.
Over the years, penalties have proven to be a test of nerve and technique that even some of the best goalscorers struggle with.
Mistakes are often made under pressure but some players have shown that they relish the responsibility.
During the Premier League era, 33 players have scored at least 16 penalties. Can you name them all?
MORE QUIZZES
Quiz! Can you name every nationality to have scored 100 Premier League goals?
Quiz! Can you name the biggest 80 Premier League transfers ever?
Quiz! Can you name the 48 stadiums in English football with a 20,000+ capacity?
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Sean Cole is a freelance journalist. He has written for FourFourTwo, BBC Sport and When Saturday Comes among others. A Birmingham City supporter and staunch Nikola Zigic advocate, he once scored a hat-trick at St. Andrew’s (in a half-time game). He also has far too many football shirts and spends far too much time reading the Wikipedia pages of obscure players.
Most Popular
By Mark White