Quiz! Guess the Euros player from these 30 obscured photos

It's time for another FourFourTwo quiz and just like in any good pub quiz, it's time for a picture round.

We've dug out pictures of 30 European Championship greats – and no-so-greats – but we've hidden their faces to you'll need to look for other clues in order to put a name to the obscured face.

Some are easier than others, too.

TRY NEXT (Image credit: Getty Images) QUIZ Can you recite every word of John Barnes' World In Motion rap?

Included are Euros champions, Golden Boot winners, scorers of iconic goals and plenty of other faces that you'd instantly recognise if you could see them properly.

There's no time limit on this one, so take as long as you want to identify our 30 mystery players. Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates.

How many can you get right?

Get a free live stream to watch Euro 2024 from anywhere in the world ahead of the summer's big tournament

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Quiz! Can you name every player at Euro 2024 with 100 caps or more?

Quiz! Can you name every game Cristiano Ronaldo has ever scored in for Portugal?

Quiz! Can you name every Premier League player to have ever won the European Championship?

Quiz! Can you name the 50 most valuable players at Euro 2024, according to Transfermarkt?

Quiz! Can you recite every word of John Barnes' World In Motion rap?