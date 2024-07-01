Quiz! Can you name every Premier League player to have ever won the European Championship?

It's time for another quiz and this one is all about which Premier League players have earned European Championship glory.



Remember, we are talking about the current English top-flight era, anything before 1992 won't count. So bear that in mind...



How many do you think you can name? Let's find out shall we!

We've pulled together this little treat to try and test your knowledge when it comes to 20 players, past or present from the Premier League, that have won the European Championship with their nation.



We are giving just five minutes to name them and we're pretty sure you can give this one a real good go. So, what are you waiting for? Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share this with your mates. How many can you name?

