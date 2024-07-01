Quiz! Can you name every Premier League player to have ever won the European Championship?

By
published

Feeling confident? Test your knowledge with this tricky task - European Championship winners who played in the Premier League

Spoiler: This man is one of them
Spoiler: This man is one of them (Image credit: Alamy)

It's time for another quiz and this one is all about which Premier League players have earned European Championship glory.

Remember, we are talking about the current English top-flight era, anything before 1992 won't count. So bear that in mind...

How many do you think you can name? Let's find out shall we!

TRY NEXT

Gareth Southgate

(Image credit: Getty Images)

QUIZ Can you name every player Gareth Southgate has selected for an England tournament squad?

Matthew Holt
Matthew Holt

Matthew is a Freelance Journalist and has racked up bylines for Manchester United, Manchester Evening News, GOAL and SPORTbible to name a few. A long-term sufferer of Scunthorpe United, he currently resides in the north-west after escaping the smog of North Lincolnshire.