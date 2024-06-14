Quiz! Can you guess 50 correct answers in FFT's Ultimate Euros Quiz?

It's our big football quiz of the day – and it's all about the Euros!

The first European Championship was played in 1960. With the exception of the last tournament, which was delayed by Covid, it has taken place every four years since then.

That means that this summer's continental football jamboree in Germany will be the 17th edition so far. The hosts are in turmoil and England are amongst the favourites to lift the trophy, but anything could happen.

The Euros have consistently delivered high-stakes drama and everyone's hoping that it will be no different this time around. There are plenty of exciting matches on the horizon, so why not prepare by testing your knowledge of previous tournaments?

Our Ultimate Euros Quiz covers red cards, hat-tricks, golden goals, penalty saves, shock winners, weird slogans and more. Give it your best and let us know how you get on. No time limit for this one, 50 questions to answer.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates!

