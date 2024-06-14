Quiz! Can you guess 50 correct answers in FFT's Ultimate Euros Quiz?

By
published

We've compiled half a century of must-know questions on the European Championship – how well do you know the tournament?

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal poses for a portrait during the Portugal Portrait session ahead of the UEFA EURO 2024 Germany on June 09, 2024 in Lisbon, Portugal.
(Image credit: Aitor Alcalde - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

It's our big football quiz of the day – and it's all about the Euros!

The first European Championship was played in 1960. With the exception of the last tournament, which was delayed by Covid, it has taken place every four years since then.

Sean Cole
Sean Cole
Writer

Sean Cole is a freelance journalist. He has written for FourFourTwo, BBC Sport and When Saturday Comes among others. A Birmingham City supporter and staunch Nikola Zigic advocate, he once scored a hat-trick at St. Andrew’s (in a half-time game). He also has far too many football shirts and spends far too much time reading the Wikipedia pages of obscure players.