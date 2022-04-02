Quiz! Can you name Manchester United's 50 most expensive signings?

10 minutes on the clock, 69 clubs to guess.

In the early days of the Premier League, Manchester United made two huge transformational signings – and both were opportunistic.

When Leeds United rang up enquiring about Denis Irwin, it was United who turned things around on their rivals. United asked about Eric Cantona – and the rest was history.

Likewise, Roy Keane was a chance that Sir Alex Ferguson just couldn't pass up. Keano was heading to Blackburn Rovers on Monday morning, with the office closed on Friday night… until Fergie managed to change the Irishman's mind.

Neither are on this list – but might be two of the club's greatest signings ever. Can you tell us the priciest, though?

