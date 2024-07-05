Friday Football Quiz, episode 20: Can you get 20 correct answers?

By
published

Take our end-of-week quiz as our 20 questions and test your football knowledge with this tricky trivia

David Beckham
(Image credit: PA)

Friday is once again upon us, folks. You know what that means don't you - time for another edition of FourFourTwo's Friday Football Quiz.

With Euro 2024 now in the quarter-final stage, we thought we'd give you some real thinkers and test you on from footballing current affairs to other whacky topics around the world.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Matthew Holt
Matthew Holt

Matthew is a Freelance Journalist and has racked up bylines for Manchester United, Manchester Evening News, GOAL and SPORTbible to name a few. A long-term sufferer of Scunthorpe United, he currently resides in the north-west after escaping the smog of North Lincolnshire.