Friday Football Quiz, episode 19: Can you get 20 correct answers?
Take out end-of-week quiz as our 20 questions take you to all four corners of the globe
Well done folks, we've all made it another Friday, which means only one thing - time for FourFourTwo's latest Friday Football Quiz.
After being staved of football action since Wednesday's Euro 2024 group stage ended, we figured you'd jump at the chance to show off your knowledge of the beautiful game by answering our 20 teasing questions.
How's your ball knowledge?
You'll need a wide breadth of knowledge if you're to beat our question-masters today, as this quiz will take you across the continents to test you on obscure transfers, international records, club badges and big goals.
There's no time limit on this one, and you've got multiple-choice answers for each of the 20 questions.
Don’t forget to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates. How many can you get right?
