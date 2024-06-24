Quiz! Can you name every Italy player with 30+ appearances to have played since 2000?

By
published

The Azzurri have had many long-term servants since the turn of the century - now it's time to see how many of their regulars you can name.

Rafael Toloi and Emerson Palmieri of Italy hold the Henri Delaunay Cup after Italy defeated England on penalties in the final of Euro 2020 at Wembley in London
Italy have a strong pedigree in major international competitions (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's time for another FourFourTwo football quiz, and this time we're testing your knowledge Italy's most trusted players; those who have made 30 or more appearances since 2000.

Despite their shock omission from the past two World Cups, Italy have a strong pedigree on the international stage. That much was clear - painfully so - to England fans at the last edition of the Euros; the image of one Azzurri stalwart with a fistful of Bukayo Saka's shirt likely etched into their brains forever.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Isaac Stacey Stronge