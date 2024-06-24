Quiz! Can you name every Italy player with 30+ appearances to have played since 2000?

It's time for another FourFourTwo football quiz, and this time we're testing your knowledge Italy's most trusted players; those who have made 30 or more appearances since 2000.

Despite their shock omission from the past two World Cups, Italy have a strong pedigree on the international stage. That much was clear - painfully so - to England fans at the last edition of the Euros; the image of one Azzurri stalwart with a fistful of Bukayo Saka's shirt likely etched into their brains forever.

That famous - or infamous, depending on your loyalties - night at Wembley Stadium was just the latest in a long line of successes for the southern European side. Since the turn of the century, Italy have triumphed at Euro 2020 and in the 2006 World Cup, and were runners-up both the 2000 and 2012 instalments of the European competition.

Such successes point to the fact that the Azzurri have had a strong cast of regulars to call upon year after year. For this quiz, we're looking for any Italy international who has played since 2000 and clocked over 30 appearances for their national side.

We've put 15 minutes on the clock and there's a total of 60 players for you to try and name.

How many can you get? Be sure to tweet us your score @FourFourTwo and share this quiz with your mates to see how you stack up against them.

