Friday Football Quiz, episode 42: Can you get 20 correct answers?

We are well into the Christmas run-up meaning offices around the country should be winding down from work and focusing on the important things - like football trivia.

We'll fear not, we here at FourFourTwo have a fresh Friday quiz for you to get stuck into, with our weekly regular Friday Football Quiz back again for another instalment.

Questions on the new FIFA Club World Cup, Cardiff City and San Marino all feature this week as we bring you 20 brand new random questions from across the beautiful game. Give it your best shot!

TRY NEXT (Image credit: Future) LAST WEEK'S Friday Football Quiz, episode 41

The task is simple, as per the usual rules and regulations from FourFourTwo's Friday Football Quiz series.

We have gifted you an unlimited time limit in your quest to achieve 20 correct questions from our wide range of football topics. Anyone getting over 18 has some serious football knowledge.

Struggling at the half-time stage? Sign in to Kwizly and we’ll give you a helping hand by taking one of the incorrect options away.

Remember to tweet your scores to @FourFourTwo and challenge your mates too...

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here

Can't see this quiz? Play it here

Quiz! Can you name every club in Europe's top five leagues for 2024/25?

Quiz! Can you name every England player to have featured under Lee Carsley?

Quiz! Can you guess the FFT cover star?

Quiz! Can you tell us whether each of these players have won the Ballon d'Or?

Quiz! Can you name every club David Beckham scored against for Manchester United?