Friday Football Quiz, episode 42: Can you get 20 correct answers?
The Asian Champions League, Club World Cup and Ronaldinho all feature in this week's instalment of our Friday Football Quiz
We are well into the Christmas run-up meaning offices around the country should be winding down from work and focusing on the important things - like football trivia.
We'll fear not, we here at FourFourTwo have a fresh Friday quiz for you to get stuck into, with our weekly regular Friday Football Quiz back again for another instalment.
Questions on the new FIFA Club World Cup, Cardiff City and San Marino all feature this week as we bring you 20 brand new random questions from across the beautiful game. Give it your best shot!
LAST WEEK'S Friday Football Quiz, episode 41
The task is simple, as per the usual rules and regulations from FourFourTwo's Friday Football Quiz series.
We have gifted you an unlimited time limit in your quest to achieve 20 correct questions from our wide range of football topics. Anyone getting over 18 has some serious football knowledge.
Struggling at the half-time stage? Sign in to Kwizly and we’ll give you a helping hand by taking one of the incorrect options away.
Remember to tweet your scores to @FourFourTwo and challenge your mates too...
