Friday Football Quiz, episode 50: Can you get 20 correct answers?

For the 50th time… fancy a football quiz?

That's right: the FPL deadline is fast approaching, you're starting to plan your weekend – and we're bringing you another Friday fixture in the shape of a 20-question teaser.

The Friday Football Quiz is famously challenging, scaling the depths of world football, the Football League and everything in between.

TRY NEXT (Image credit: Getty Images) LAST WEEK Friday Football Quiz, Episode 49

Our half-century is no different, as we ask you about subjects as varied as Brewers, relegations, how close rivals really are and, of course, tweets made by Wayne Rooney.

So how's your football knowledge? Fancy yourself as a mastermind?

20 questions as always on the board with no time limit in which to complete them. We'll even give you a lifeline, too.

Sign into Kwizly and you can click the Hint button as many times as possible to get rid of one of the answers. Don’t forget to tweet your scores to @FourFourTwo and share this quiz with your mates!

We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here

Can't see this quiz? Play it here

