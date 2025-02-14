Friday Football Quiz, episode 50: Can you get 20 correct answers?
It's the end of the week - which means one thing...
For the 50th time… fancy a football quiz?
That's right: the FPL deadline is fast approaching, you're starting to plan your weekend – and we're bringing you another Friday fixture in the shape of a 20-question teaser.
The Friday Football Quiz is famously challenging, scaling the depths of world football, the Football League and everything in between.
LAST WEEK Friday Football Quiz, Episode 49
Our half-century is no different, as we ask you about subjects as varied as Brewers, relegations, how close rivals really are and, of course, tweets made by Wayne Rooney.
So how's your football knowledge? Fancy yourself as a mastermind?
20 questions as always on the board with no time limit in which to complete them. We'll even give you a lifeline, too.
Sign into Kwizly and you can click the Hint button as many times as possible to get rid of one of the answers. Don’t forget to tweet your scores to @FourFourTwo and share this quiz with your mates!
