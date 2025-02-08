Quiz! Can you name every single FA Cup winner in order?

By
published

Just 143 winners to get in reverse chronological order. Good luck!

A close-up shot of the FA Cup
The famous FA Cup (Image credit: Alamy)

The FA Cup is the oldest and most celebrated domestic cup competition in the world of football. It started before the Football League and has been coveted by clubs ever since its Victorian beginnings.

That's a long history full of winners. But how many of them do you know about?

FourFourTwo has created this tricky quiz to test your knowledge and we want you to name every club to have won the FA Cup from 2024 all the way back to 1872. Easy.

TRY NEXT

A general view of the UEFA Champions League trophy at the UEFA Champions League Draw for the 2008/2009 season at the Grimaldi Center on August 28, 2008 in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

QUIZ! Can you name every club to reach a Champions League or European Cup final?

We are giving you just 20 minutes to name all 143 teams that won the FA Cup, and to do it one by one.

No problem, right?

Remember to sign in to Kwizly to get hints!

How many correct answers can you get? Don’t forget to tweet your scores to @FourFourTwo and share this quiz with your mates.

We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here

Can't see this quiz? Play it here

More football quizzes

Quiz! Can you name every club to reach a Champions League or European Cup final?

Quiz! Can you guess how far these 75 clubs have gone in the Champions League?

Quiz! Can you name every player who has won the Ballon d'Or, World Cup, and Champions League?

Quiz! Can you name every Champions League finalist to have played in the Premier League since 2000?

Quiz! Can you name every club in Europe this season?

Chris Nee
Chris Nee

Chris is a freelance writer and the author of the High Protein Beef Paste football newsletter. He's based in Warwickshire and is the Head of Media for Coventry Sphinx.

More about quiz
Friday Football Quiz, episode 49

Friday Football Quiz, episode 49: Can you get 20 correct answers?
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrating with the Champions League trophy after the 2018 final

Quiz! How well do you know Cristiano Ronaldo?
Enzo Maresca, Manager of Chelsea, speaks to Moises Caicedo at the end of the Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Chelsea FC at Old Trafford on November 03, 2024 in Manchester, England.

How to watch Brighton vs Chelsea: TV channels, live streams for Saturday night FA Cup game
See more latest