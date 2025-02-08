Quiz! Can you name every single FA Cup winner in order?

The FA Cup is the oldest and most celebrated domestic cup competition in the world of football. It started before the Football League and has been coveted by clubs ever since its Victorian beginnings.

That's a long history full of winners. But how many of them do you know about?

FourFourTwo has created this tricky quiz to test your knowledge and we want you to name every club to have won the FA Cup from 2024 all the way back to 1872. Easy.

We are giving you just 20 minutes to name all 143 teams that won the FA Cup, and to do it one by one.

No problem, right?

Remember to sign in to Kwizly to get hints!

How many correct answers can you get? Don’t forget to tweet your scores to @FourFourTwo and share this quiz with your mates.

