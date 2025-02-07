Friday Football Quiz, episode 49: Can you get 20 correct answers?

Congratulations on making it through another week. Boss at work driving you up the wall? Kids screaming and shouting as the January blues set in? Fear not, we have the perfect end-of-the-week pick me up...

How better to pass the time than by attempting FourFourTwo’s famous Friday Football Quiz? We are now fast approaching episode 49 and this one is set to test your knowledge in all sorts of ways!

With questions on Micah Richards, Chris Wood and the FA Cup, we have an eclectic mix to say the very least this week...

If you are new to this FourFourTwo quizzing staple, here is a quick reminder.

It's all about holding the ball in the corner and taking a moment to quell the game, in as many words. As such, we’ve given you unlimited time on the clock to think through your answers to these 16 questions carefully.

Hit a brick wall midway through? No fear! If you sign in to Kwizly, they’ll give you a helping hand by removing one of the incorrect options.

How many correct answers can you get? Don’t forget to tweet your scores to @FourFourTwo and share this quiz with your mates. Off you pop!

