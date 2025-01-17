Friday Football Quiz, episode 46: Can you get 20 correct answers?

How's your knowledge of World Cup winners? The careers of Cristiano Ronaldo, Kevin de Bruyne and Wayne Rooney? Euros hosts?

Our customary weekly mixed bag of questions will help you find out once and for all as we give you a score of challenging problems to solve: it's the Friday Football Quiz.

So get your brains at the ready and prepare to take them on - and then why not go back through the archives and check out previous weeks to see how you do?

We've got 20 teasers for you to tackle, which is nearly as fun as having 20 lots of tackle to tease. We hear.

You're not against the clock here, so no need to rush into providing an answer. Take your time. Breathe. Engage your brain. See the answer in your mind's eye. Feel the answer. It is calling to you.

But if it turns out your mind's eye is actually drawing a blank and you don't want to lose your perfect score, you can sign in to Kwizly and they'll kindly remove one incorrect option.

Don’t forget to tweet your scores to @FourFourTwo and share this with your mates, because everybody famously loves a show-off.

We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here

Can't see this quiz? Play it here

