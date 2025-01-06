Quiz! Can you name the 20 clubs with the most points in the league since 1888?

Football quiz time – today we're looking for the greatest English teams ever.

Of course, eras change. Everything is temporary and the teams who were good decades ago were never going to be top forever.

That's the great thing about football. Despite Bayern Munich's decade-long dominance over in Germany, it was an era that eventually gave way for someone else to be top.

TRY NEXT (Image credit: Future) Quiz! Can you name these 50 players from their career paths?

And it's never truer than in English football. The national sport has been defined by certain clubs over years, even decades of winning runs – but nothing is eternal.

We've listed out the top 20 teams in the all-time table – that stretches as far back as 1888, when the Football League was founded. Just tell us who'd make the Premier League if it was decided by points in the past 130-odd years.

Two minutes on the clock, 20 clubs to guess.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your friends.

