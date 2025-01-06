Quiz! Can you name the 20 clubs with the most points in the league since 1888?
Forget the end-of-year table - we're looking for the 20 most successful teams ever, week by week, in the Football League and Premier League
Football quiz time – today we're looking for the greatest English teams ever.
Of course, eras change. Everything is temporary and the teams who were good decades ago were never going to be top forever.
That's the great thing about football. Despite Bayern Munich's decade-long dominance over in Germany, it was an era that eventually gave way for someone else to be top.
And it's never truer than in English football. The national sport has been defined by certain clubs over years, even decades of winning runs – but nothing is eternal.
We've listed out the top 20 teams in the all-time table – that stretches as far back as 1888, when the Football League was founded. Just tell us who'd make the Premier League if it was decided by points in the past 130-odd years.
Two minutes on the clock, 20 clubs to guess.
Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your friends.
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here
Can't see this quiz? Play it here
More football quizzes
Quiz! Can you name every League Cup quarter-finalist since 2000
Quiz! Can you name the clubs, nations and players who won trophies in the 1990s?
Quiz! Can you name every Ballon d'Or top 10 since 2000?
Quiz! Can you guess the team from the line-ups' nationalities?
Quiz! Can you name the last 100 players to score a Premier League hat-trick?
Mark White is the Digital Content Editor at FourFourTwo. During his time on the brand, Mark has written three cover features on Mikel Arteta, Martin Odegaard and the Invincibles, and has written pieces on subjects ranging from Sir Bobby Robson’s time at Barcelona to the career of Robinho. An encyclopedia of football trivia and collector of shirts, he first joined the team back in 2020 as a staff writer.