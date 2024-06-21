Friday Football Quiz, episode 18: Can you get 20 correct answers?

It's time for our big Friday Football Quiz so that means 20 questions are coming your way to test your football knowledge.

How's your ball knowledge?

All aspects of the beautiful game are covered in these 20 teasers, so you can take a break from Euro 2024 and see how many you can get right.

TRY NEXT (Image credit: Clive Rose/Getty Images) FRIDAY FOOTBALL QUIZ The last Friday quiz

Today's quiz features questions on an iconic piece of commentary, South American managers, a Klopp vs Guardiola teaser and even a classic advert from the 1990s that featured a very familiar face.

There's no time limit on this one, and you've got multiple-choice answers for each of the 20 questions.

Don’t forget to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates. How many can you get right?

