Friday Football Quiz, episode 18: Can you get 20 correct answers?

By
published

Our end-of-week quiz is here with 20 questions to test you on cult heroes, commentators, '90s TV adverts and more

Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp
Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's time for our big Friday Football Quiz so that means 20 questions are coming your way to test your football knowledge. 

How's your ball knowledge?

Joe Mewis
Joe Mewis

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team.