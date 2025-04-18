Friday Football Quiz, episode 59: Can you get 20 correct answers?

Welcome back to our Friday Football Quiz.

Each week, to better prepare you for the weekend, we give you 20 footballing questions to test you on all things 'The Beautiful Game'.

It's becoming a little bit of a habit here at FourFourTwo.

TRY NEXT (Image credit: Future) LAST WEEK Friday Football Quiz, episode 58: Can you get 20 correct answers?

We're now up to episode 59 of our weekly speciality, and if you have missed any of our previous episodes up to this point, be sure to catch up on previous weeks by clicking here.

We've got 20 questions for you on a wide range of topics, and with it being a Friday, we've also decided there's no time limit.

Sign in to Kwizly, and you can click the 'Hint' button as many times as possible to get rid of one of the answers.

Don’t forget to tweet your scores to @FourFourTwo and share this quiz with your mates!

We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here

Can't see this quiz? Play it here

