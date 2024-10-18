Friday Football Quiz, episode 35: Can you get 20 correct answers?

Well done folks, you've made it to the weekend. And what better way to celebrate than with a battle of wits, as we serve up the latest FourFourTwo Friday Football Quiz.

This week's set of 20 questions takes you all across the world from the Copa America to the Champions League and serves up teasers on David Beckham, '90s legends, trophies, Ballon d'Or winners and goalscoring Scandinavians (not that one).

Are you ready?

As usual, we've not put a time limit on this latest Friday quiz, so take as long as you like to try and answer all 20 multiple-choice questions correctly.

If you sign into Kwizly, we'll give you a hint, too. There are four possible options for every question – and you can use a hint on every one.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates…

Good luck!

We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here

Can't see this quiz? Play it here

