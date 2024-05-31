Friday Football Quiz, episode 16: Can you get 20 correct answers?

20 questions coming up, no time limit.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates.

THEN TRY The last Friday football quiz

We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here

How well do you know football? More than your mates?

Today, we've got a collection of questions for you, ranging from Thierry Henry's former clubs to which team is situated in Bermondsey and everything in between.

No time limit here, so take your time. Maybe if you're lucky, something will come up that you can later use at a pub quiz.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

MORE QUIZZES

Quiz! Can you name these 20 mascots?

Quiz! Can you guess 25 correct answers in our Big England quiz?

Quiz! Can you name whether these players played for AC Milan, Inter Milan, both or neither?