Friday Football Quiz, episode 15: Can you get 20 correct answers?
How's your ball knowledge? 20 questions coming up on big cats, Manchester United managers and the Spice Girls
20 questions coming up, no time limit.
How well do you know football? More than your mates?
Today, we've got a collection of questions for you, ranging from which Spice Girl was sued by a Football League club – no, no really – to who won the FIFA Fair Play award and what for. How much you do watch football and how much do you really see, exactly?
No time limit here, so take your time. Maybe if you're lucky, something will come up that you can later use at a pub quiz.
