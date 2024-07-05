Arda Guler, the 19-year-old Real Madrid player lighting up Turkish football, has the spotlight in Turkey’s 2024 Euro campaign in Germany, with two assists and one (absolutely superb) goal in the tournament so far.

His precocious ability is one of the biggest factors to Turkey being part of the eight teams left in the competition, heading into the quarter finals where they will play the Netherlands in the Olympiastadion on July 6. Despite his young age, Guler has played with incredible confidence and talent but – also been faced with injury issues and setbacks.

But who is he?

Who is Arda Guler?

Arda Guler burst onto the scene at Fenerbahce (Image credit: Orange Pictures/BSR Agency/Getty Images)

At just nine years old, Guler began his career at Ankara-based club Genclerbirligi in 2014, before joining Fenerbahce, in the youth ranks in 2019. After two years at the club, was deemed to be a big prospect for the future to be offered a two-and-a-half-year professional contract in 2021. His first ever professional game of his football career was made on the 19th of August 2021 where Fenerbahce faced Finnish club HJK: although not making a massive impact in this game Fenerbahce ended the bout with a 1-0 victory and a few days later, in his first Turkish Super League match, Guler assisted Miha Zajc in a 2-0 win over Antalyaspor.

He gained increased playing time gradually and eventually became the team's youngest-ever goal-scorer In March 2022, having turned 17 only 3 weeks prior. By May 2022, he had scored three goals and registered assists, which made him a key talking point for big clubs such as Arsenal, Liverpool and Bayern Munich.

Arda Guler joined Real Madrid last summer (Image credit: Maria Jimenez - Real Madrid/Real Madrid via Getty Images)

The following season started on a high with him being granted Fenerbahce’s No.10 shirt due to the departure of German superstar Mesut Ozil, and Guler began the first match of the season scoring two goals in 21 minutes, cementing himself as one of the greatest young prospects in football and bringing himself more attention from big clubs. During the season, he scored his first ever European goal and got an assist in a 2-0 victory over Dynamo Kiev in the Europa league group stage. The 18-year old wonderkid also put up a man-of-the-match performance in a 2-0 win against Istanbul Basaksehir in the Turkish cup final.

Arda’s time at Fenerbahce ended on July 6 2023, as he announced his departure from the club via Instagram to join Real Madrid on a six-year contract – but disaster struck when Guler picked up a muscle injury, and could not play instantly and begin making an impact for his new club. It was a considerable blow to him as he was in form and training well for Madrid. Ancelotti stated that Guler was “depressed” while sitting on the sidelines in late 2023 however he also recognises the pure talent of the lad, saying that his future is “most beautiful”.

After months of medical treatment and support Guler finally was able to make his debut for Real Madrid in January 2024, exactly six months after signing for the club against Arandina in the Copa del Rey. He helped the team massively in this 3-1 victory, then later in the month, won his first trophy in the Supercopa de España final against Barcelona where they comfortably beat them 4-1. It took until March to get on the scoresheet for the Spanish giants, scoring Madrid’s last goal in a 4-0 win over Celta Vigo in stoppage time.

VIDEO We Went To America's Craziest Derby - On The Ground With New York City FC

However, his goalscoring continued after his first goal, as he became the fastest Real Madrid player in history to score 6 La Liga goals, doing so in only 330 minutes of being on the pitch. Despite not playing any matches, Guler also became the first Turkish player to win the Champions League after his team beat Borussia Dortmund in the final on June 1.

Guler has now implemented himself as a key part of the Turkish national team during these Euros finals. He only scored his first goal for the country in the tournaments qualifying rounds against Wales but is clearly Turkey’s stand out talent.

He was awarded man of the match in the first group stage game against Georgia in a 3-1 win, in which he scored a stunning 25-yard screamer in the 65th minute of the match. This goal made Guler the first teenager to score on his European Championship debut since Cristiano Ronaldo in 2004.

Arda Guler has lit up Euro 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Unfortunately, Turkey was beaten 3-0 by Portugal in their second group stage game but were back to winning ways in their third, with Guler providing an assist in their 2-1 win over Austria. In the round-of-16 he put in two perfect crosses from setpieces allowing teammate Merih Demiral to score two and again beating Austria 2-1 to secure Turkey’s place in the last 8 of the competition, with their next opponents being the Netherlands.

Can Guler keep up this top form and help Turkey to their second ever semi-final in a European competition or will the Netherlands be too much for the 19-year-old sensation.

