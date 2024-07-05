Who is Arda Guler?

By
published

Arda Guler has lit up Euro 2024 – but who is he?

Türkiye's Arda Güler scores his side's second goal against Georgia at Euro 2024.
(Image credit: Etsuo Hara/Getty Images)

Arda Guler, the 19-year-old Real Madrid player lighting up Turkish football, has the spotlight in Turkey’s 2024 Euro campaign in Germany, with two assists and one (absolutely superb) goal in the tournament so far. 

His precocious ability is one of the biggest factors to Turkey being part of the eight teams left in the competition, heading into the quarter finals where they will play the Netherlands in the Olympiastadion on July 6. Despite his young age, Guler has played with incredible confidence and talent but – also been faced with injury issues and setbacks.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Zak Garratty