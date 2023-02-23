Fulham v Wolves live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

Fulham v Wolves live stream and match preview, Friday February 24, 8.00pm GMT

Fulham v Wolves is on Sky Sports in the UK.

Fulham’s push for European qualification continues with the visit of Wolves on Friday at Craven Cottage.

The Cottagers are enjoying an incredible season under Marco Silva and head into the weekend on the back of three consecutive wins and five games without defeat in all competitions.

Fulham were fortunate to claim a 1-0 win at Brighton last time out, where Manor Solomon’s late goal decided the game, but the result lifted them above the Seagulls into sixth place.

Silva’s side are now just four points outside the Champions League places and will be hoping for another good result against a Wolves side at the other end of the table.

The Molineux club suffered a damaging 1-0 defeat to Bournemouth last time out and are hovering just three points above the relegation zone.

However, that was only their second league defeat of 2023 and Julien Lopetegui’s side have earned wins over West Ham, Liverpool and Southampton in their last five outings.

Kick-off is at 8.00pm GMT. Make sure you know how to watch the Premier League wherever you are.

Team news

Fulham are sweating over the fitness of top scorer Aleksandar Mitrovic, whose absence was badly felt against Brighton as he struggles with a foot injury.

Tom Cairney and Neeskens Kebano are long-term absentees for the Cottagers.

The Wolves injury list includes Boubacar Traore, Chiquinho, Hee-Chan Hwang and Sasa Kalajdzic, but Pedro Neto is close to a return from an ankle injury that has kept him sidelined since October.

Form

Fulham: WWWDD

Wolves: LWWLL

Referee

Michael Oliver will be the referee for Fulham v Wolves.

Stadium

Fulham v Wolves will be played at Craven Cottage in London.

Kick-off and channel

Fulham v Wolves kick-off is at 8.00pm GMT on Friday 24 February in the UK. The game is being shown on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and the Sky Go app.

In the US, kick-off time is 3.00pm ET / 12.00pm PT. The match will be shown on NBC in the US.

