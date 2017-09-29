Giorgio Chiellini becomes latest player to pledge 1% of salary to Juan Mata scheme

The Juventus centre-back emailed StreetFootballWorld, the team behind Common Goal, volunteering his support to the initative out of the blue.

Now, after confirming he wasn't on the wind-up via Skype, he becomes the fifth player – and the first Italian – to get involved in Juan Mata's fast-growing movement.

The Italy international said: “By joining Common Goal, I hope I can encourage the younger generation of players to thinkg about social responsibility in their lives.

“As professional footballers, we are in a fortunate position compared to much of society.

“I think it’s important we keep this in mind and try to support those less lucky than us where we can.”

