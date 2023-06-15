Haiti Women's World Cup 2023 squad: Most recent call-ups

The Haiti Women’s World Cup 2023 squad is coming together now, as Les Grenadieres prepare for a first-ever World Cup.

To get here, Haiti had to win an inter-confederation play-off, beating Senegal and Chile to reach the finals. Ranked 53rd in the world, the CONCACAF nation are one of the rank outsiders at the tournament – and they've been dealt the tough hand of being placed in a group with European heavyweights and experienced sides at this level.

To put it into perspective, it's 32 years since the nation last made it out of the group stage at the CONCACAF W Championship, let alone a major tournament. They've never made a World Cup or Olympic Games and only played two games at the Pan American Games – they lost both. The men's team have only played in one World Cup – and have a 0 per cent win record.

So while this tournament is a huge deal to the nation, very little is expected. A goal would be seen as something to celebrate: Haiti were thumped 5-0 last November by Portugal, another of the weaker teams at this tournament.

Still, this group will give it all they have – and their three remarkable stars are forwards based in France. Standout forward Nerilia Mondesir is at Montpellier, while Roselord Borgella is at Dijon and Batcheba Louis is at Fleury 91. The first edition of the Women's Gold Cup in 2024, so the nation will use this as experience to hopefully be more competitive next year.

Haiti are in World Cup Group D with England, Denmark and China, their first World Cup fixture is against England on July 22 and below are the most recent call-ups ahead of a World Cup squad being announced.

Haiti Women's World Cup 2023 squad

GK: Gabrielle Emilien (Ottawa Gee-Gees)

GK: Kerly Theus (FC Miami City)

DF: Chelsea Surpris (Yzeure)

DF: Tabita Joseph (Brest)

DF: Betina Petit-Frere (Brest)

DF: Claire Constant (Torrense)

DF: Milan Pierre-Jerome (George Mason Patriots)

DF: Kethna Louis (Reims)

DF: Ruthny Mathurin (Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns)

MF: Jennyfer Limage (Grenoble)

MF: Maudeline Moryl (Grenoble)

MF: Melchie Dumornay (Reims)

MF: Danielle Etienne (Fordham Rams)

MF: Sherly Jeudy (Grenoble)

MF: Noa Ganthier (Weston FC)

MF: Dayana Pierre-Louis (Issy)

MF: Deborah Bien-Aime (FIU Panthers)

FW: Batcheba Louis (Fleury)

FW: Nerilia Mondesir (Montpellier)

FW: Roseline Eloissaint (Nantes)

FW: Darlina Joseph (Grenoble)

FW: Shwendesky Joseph (Zenit)

Haiti manager

Who is Haiti's manager?

Nicolas Delepine took the Haiti job on the condition that he could still manage Grenoble Foot's women's team in France. Naturally, his squad is made up of France-based Haitians – including Jennyfer Limage, Maudeline Moryl and Darlina Joseph who have all worked with Delepine at domestic level.

When will the Haiti squad be announced?

With no more friendlies for Haiti until their opening group stage match now, it is likely that their World Cup squad will be made in the next couple of weeks.

How many players are Haiti allowed to take to the World Cup 2023?

The Haiti Women’s World Cup squad will be made up of 23 players. Despite requests from some countries to extend the squad sizes, as was done with Men’s World Cup in Qatar, they will be limited to a smaller squad of just 23.