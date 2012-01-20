How the kits are made

The Africa Cup of Nations is always a delight to the eye. The football, the fans... the new shirts. As usual, Puma have been getting busy and the designs for the new shirts have been created in conjunction with local artists. Watch on to find out more...

GABON

The proud co-hosts will be stepping out in a shirt designed by local artist Owanto, and with the team nicknamed The Panthers there was only one place to start. Ã¢ÂÂI love the idea of the players wearing the skin of a big cat,Ã¢ÂÂ says Owanto. Ã¢ÂÂI wanted to develop this with a camouflaged panther skin print to the entire football kit but footballÃ¢ÂÂs governing bodies wouldnÃ¢ÂÂt allow it.Ã¢ÂÂ A team of panthers: if only!



GHANA

Specialising in paint, mixed media collages and printmaking, Ghanaian artist Godfried Donkor took his inspiration from the Black StarsÃ¢ÂÂ performances at the 2010 World Cup: Ã¢ÂÂThe diagonally falling dark stars mirror the team in formation, in attack and in defence, protecting the red, gold and green stars, which are the national interest.Ã¢ÂÂ



IVORY COAST

ItÃ¢ÂÂs a scary thought: Yaya Toure bearing down on you in goal, an elephant emblazoned across his chest. Ã¢ÂÂI wanted to use the force and power of the elephant to inspire,Ã¢ÂÂ admits local designer Ernest Duku. The kitÃ¢ÂÂs power to intimidate is enhanced by the fit, which like all the tops here, is tighter than the average jersey to emphasise the playersÃ¢ÂÂ physique.



SENEGAL

Stretching across SenegalÃ¢ÂÂs jersey, figure-hugging to prevent shirt-pulling, is the Baobab tree. Ã¢ÂÂGrowing up playing football in Senegal, the Baobab tree used to act as a guardian, sharing its shade and fruit with everyone,Ã¢ÂÂ says the artist behind the shirt, Samba Fall. Ã¢ÂÂItÃ¢ÂÂs a symbol of good memories that the team can take to the tournament.Ã¢ÂÂ



