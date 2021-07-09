How many fans will be at the Euro 2020 final at Wembley?

The Euro 2020 final will be held at Wembley on Sunday 11 July. Existing guidance says 60,000 fans can watch the match at the stadium.

Wembley has a normal capacity of 90,000, but with coronavirus restrictions it has largely only been 25 per cent full. England played all three of their group matches in front of 22,500 people, which is the same for Italy's last-16 match with Austria. England's last-16 tie against Germany saw an increased crowd though, with up to 45,000 fans in attendance at Wembley.

Sixty-thousand fans watched Italy beat Spain on penalties at Wembley on Tuesday night in the semi-final of the tournament, despite fans from those countries not being able to travel. The same capacity was used the night after when England beat Denmark 2-1 AET, though reports suggest that as many as 68,000 were in attendance.

However, with England reaching their first final at a major international tournament in 55 years, reports have emerged that the government is willing to permit a full capacity at Wembley for the conclusion of Euro 2020.

Unfortunately, fans from Italy can't attend the final, due to rules imposed on amber list countries. People travelling from Italy would need to quarantine for ten days. UEFA are planning to fly 1,000 Italians over though, without the need for them to isolate so that they can support their nation. Of course, Italians already in the country will have found it easier to access tickets for the game, due to the Italian FA offering natives living in England the chance to go to the final.

Wembley will host its eighth game of Euro 2020 on Sunday when Italy and England play. Kick-off is at 8pm BST.

