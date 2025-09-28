How to watch Aston Villa vs Fulham: Live streams, TV channels, preview for Premier League Super Sunday game
Aston Villa ended their winless run with victory in Europe on Thursday and they host Fulham in Sunday's 2pm kick-off
• Date: Sunday 28 September 2025
• Kick-off time: 2:00pm BST / 9:00am ET
• Venue: Villa Park, Birmingham
• TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK), USA Network (US), Stan Sport (Australia)
Aston Villa earned a first win of the season on Thursday, albeit away from the Premier League, with a 1-0 success over Bologna in the UEFA Europa League.
John McGinn's strike was enough to earn all three points, but Ollie Watkins also missed a penalty.
Fulham beat local rivals Brentford 3-1 despite going a goal down on home soil and even progressed after beating Cambridge in midweek in the Carabao Cup.
All eyes are now on the clash at Villa Park, with Unai Emery still under increasing pressure to turn things around.
Watch Aston Villa vs Fulham in the UK
Aston Villa vs Fulham kicks off at 2:00 pm (BST) and the game will be shown live in the UK and Ireland.
Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Premier League are your two destinations for coverage of the game.
Watch Aston Villa vs Fulham in the US
In the US, USA Network has exclusive rights for Aston Villa vs Fulham.
You can watch the game via your cable TV plan, or stream it online via a cord-cutter such as Sling or Fubo.
How to watch Aston Villa vs Fulham in Australia
Premier League fans in Australia can watch Aston Villa vs Fulham through Stan Sport.
Can I watch Villa vs Fulham for free?
Watch Aston Villa vs Fulham from anywhere
Away from home when the game's on? A VPN will ensure you don't miss a minute.
Virtual Private Networks are internet security software that alter your device's location, meaning you can bypass the geo-restrictions you get on most streaming platforms and enjoy your usual coverage no matter where you are.
NordVPN is the best VPN provider out there, according to our office-mates at TechRadar, who love its compatibility, top-notch security, and seamless streaming unblocking.
Aston Villa vs Fulham: Premier League preview
It's now five Premier League games without a win for Aston Villa, with Wolves the only other side in the division to boast the same record.
More concerning is the Villans' goalscoring, with Emery's men having mustered just one goal all season.
Matty Cash got the goal at the Stadium of Light and England international Watkins will be desperate to get off the mark, especially after his penalty miss in midweek.
Emiliano Martinez was unable to feature in the Europa League due to a small muscular issue and that means fellow goalkeeper Marc Bizot could come in.
Fulham's comeback win against the Bees was a credit to their endeavour and Marco Silva will be bidding to make it three wins a week if they come out on top in the Midlands.
After three straight wins on home soil, the Cottagers are looking to secure a four-game winning run for the first time since January 2023, which could see them climb into the top four.
Summer signing Kevin is facing a period on the sidelines owing to a shoulder problem, but Antonee Robinson is a welcome returnee after featuring against Cambridge in cup action.
Aston Villa vs Fulham: Expected line-ups
FourFourTwo's prediction
Aston Villa 1-0 Fulham
We are backing Villa to follow up their win over Bologna with another success against the Cottagers. Staggeringly, the last time Fulham won at Villa Park was seven years ago when both sides were in the Championship, so form suggests Emery's side could be heavy favourites.
