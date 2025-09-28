How to watch Aston Villa vs Fulham: Live streams, TV channels, preview for Premier League Super Sunday game

Watch Aston Villa vs Bournemouth in the first of two televised Premier League games on Sunday, with FourFourTwo sharing all the details on live streams and TV channels globally.

Aston Villa vs Fulham key information • Date: Sunday 28 September 2025 • Kick-off time: 2:00pm BST / 9:00am ET • Venue: Villa Park, Birmingham • TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK), USA Network (US), Stan Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Aston Villa earned a first win of the season on Thursday, albeit away from the Premier League, with a 1-0 success over Bologna in the UEFA Europa League.

John McGinn's strike was enough to earn all three points, but Ollie Watkins also missed a penalty.

Fulham beat local rivals Brentford 3-1 despite going a goal down on home soil and even progressed after beating Cambridge in midweek in the Carabao Cup.

All eyes are now on the clash at Villa Park, with Unai Emery still under increasing pressure to turn things around.

Watch Aston Villa vs Fulham in the UK

Aston Villa vs Fulham kicks off at 2:00 pm (BST) and the game will be shown live in the UK and Ireland.

Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Premier League are your two destinations for coverage of the game.

Watch the Premier League on Sky Sports £35 per month will get you all Sky Sports channels live streams for the 215 Premier League games being offered. That's on a 24-month contract. For less of a commitment, you can get Sky Sports channels through NowTV for a similar monthly price but with any-time cancellation.

Watch Aston Villa vs Fulham in the US

In the US, USA Network has exclusive rights for Aston Villa vs Fulham.

You can watch the game via your cable TV plan, or stream it online via a cord-cutter such as Sling or Fubo.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Fulham in Australia

Premier League fans in Australia can watch Aston Villa vs Fulham through Stan Sport.

Watch the Premier League on Stan Sport Stan Sport is your one-stop shop for football, with every single Premier League game and Champions League game live on the streaming platform, for AU$32 per month.

Can I watch Villa vs Fulham for free?

One way you could technically watch for free is to take out a seven-day free trial with Fubo, where you can live stream USA Network. Coverage is geo-restricted but you can use a VPN if you're travelling outside the US right now.

Watch Aston Villa vs Fulham from anywhere

Away from home when the game's on? A VPN will ensure you don't miss a minute.

Virtual Private Networks are internet security software that alter your device's location, meaning you can bypass the geo-restrictions you get on most streaming platforms and enjoy your usual coverage no matter where you are.

NordVPN is the best VPN provider out there, according to our office-mates at TechRadar, who love its compatibility, top-notch security, and seamless streaming unblocking.

Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal "Excellent privacy and searing speeds make NordVPN the best VPN for most people," say Tom's Guide, who love its ability to unblock all manner of streams. It works across a range of devices, you can try it risk-free with 24/7 support, and you save big on long-term plans.

See also ► Premier League TV guide

Aston Villa vs Fulham: Premier League preview

It's now five Premier League games without a win for Aston Villa, with Wolves the only other side in the division to boast the same record.

More concerning is the Villans' goalscoring, with Emery's men having mustered just one goal all season.

Matty Cash got the goal at the Stadium of Light and England international Watkins will be desperate to get off the mark, especially after his penalty miss in midweek.

Emiliano Martinez was unable to feature in the Europa League due to a small muscular issue and that means fellow goalkeeper Marc Bizot could come in.

Fulham's comeback win against the Bees was a credit to their endeavour and Marco Silva will be bidding to make it three wins a week if they come out on top in the Midlands.

After three straight wins on home soil, the Cottagers are looking to secure a four-game winning run for the first time since January 2023, which could see them climb into the top four.

Summer signing Kevin is facing a period on the sidelines owing to a shoulder problem, but Antonee Robinson is a welcome returnee after featuring against Cambridge in cup action.

See also ► These are the cheapest ways to watch the Premier League this season

Aston Villa vs Fulham: Expected line-ups

FourFourTwo's prediction

Aston Villa 1-0 Fulham

We are backing Villa to follow up their win over Bologna with another success against the Cottagers. Staggeringly, the last time Fulham won at Villa Park was seven years ago when both sides were in the Championship, so form suggests Emery's side could be heavy favourites.