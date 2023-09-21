Hungary Euro 2024 squad: Marco Rossi's full squad for the Euro 2024 qualifiers

The Hungary Euro 2024 squad will come around sooner than you think, as Marco Rossi's Magyars edge closer to booking their spot at next summer's finals in Germany.

Qualification is in Hungary's hands as they look to make it to the Euros once again, having done so on each of the last two occasions.

Not since the 1980s have Hungary qualified for three successive editions of a major tournament – but they look good value to repeat the feat as things stand.

Hungary's squad

Hungary Euro 2024 squad: The squad for the September internationals

GK: Denes Dibusz (Ferencvaros)

GK: Patrik Demjen (MTK Budapest)

GK: Peter Szappanos (Paks)

GK: Peter Gulacsi (RB Leipzig)

DF: Adam Lang (Omonia Nicosia)

DF: Botond Balogh (Parma)

DF: Attila Szalai (Hoffenheim)

DF: Attila Fiola (Fehervar)

DF: Willi Orban (RB Leipzig)

DF: Milos Kerkez (Bournemouth)

DF: Attila Mocsi (Caykur Rizespor)

DF: Gabor Szalai (Kecskemet)

MF: Loic Nego (Le Havre)

MF: Adam Nagy (Pisa)

MF: Dominik Szoboszlai (Liverpool)

MF: Zsolt Kalmar (Fehervar)

MF: Mihaly Kata (MTK Budapest)

MF: Callum Styles (Barnsley)

MF: Soma Szuhodovszki (Kecskemet)

FW: Martin Adam (Ulsan Hyundai)

FW: Barnabas Varga (Ferencvaros)

FW: Roland Sallai (Freiburg)

FW: Krisztofer Horvath (Kecskemet)

FW: Kevin Csbooth (Ujpest)

Hungary Euro 2024 squad numbers

Squad numbers are yet to be confirmed for Euro 2024.

Hungary manager: Marco Rossi

Hungary boss since 2018, Italian Marco Rossi has over seen the Magyars' most successful spell in some time.

As well as qualifying for Euro 2020, under the Italian's stewardship, Hungary have earned promotion to the top tier of the Nations League, League A.

And it's in that competition that Rossi oversaw arguably the most impressive result of his tenure: a 1-0 win over England in the summer of 2022.

Hungary's star player

Dominik Szoboszlai

Dominik Szoboszlai joined Liverpool from RB Leipzig for £60m in the summer of 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images)

The golden boy of Hungarian football, Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai is one of only two players in the current set-up plying their trade in the Premier League (the other being Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez).

Szoboszlai missed Euro 2020 through injury; he'll no doubt be itching to make his major tournament debut at Euro 2024 – assuming Hungary get there, of course.

