Hungary Euro 2024 squad: Marco Rossi's full squad for the Euro 2024 qualifiers
The Hungary Euro 2024 squad starts taking shape now, as the Magyars aim to reach a third successive European Championship
The Hungary Euro 2024 squad will come around sooner than you think, as Marco Rossi's Magyars edge closer to booking their spot at next summer's finals in Germany.
Qualification is in Hungary's hands as they look to make it to the Euros once again, having done so on each of the last two occasions.
Not since the 1980s have Hungary qualified for three successive editions of a major tournament – but they look good value to repeat the feat as things stand.
Hungary's squad
Hungary Euro 2024 squad: The squad for the September internationals
- GK: Denes Dibusz (Ferencvaros)
- GK: Patrik Demjen (MTK Budapest)
- GK: Peter Szappanos (Paks)
- GK: Peter Gulacsi (RB Leipzig)
- DF: Adam Lang (Omonia Nicosia)
- DF: Botond Balogh (Parma)
- DF: Attila Szalai (Hoffenheim)
- DF: Attila Fiola (Fehervar)
- DF: Willi Orban (RB Leipzig)
- DF: Milos Kerkez (Bournemouth)
- DF: Attila Mocsi (Caykur Rizespor)
- DF: Gabor Szalai (Kecskemet)
- MF: Loic Nego (Le Havre)
- MF: Adam Nagy (Pisa)
- MF: Dominik Szoboszlai (Liverpool)
- MF: Zsolt Kalmar (Fehervar)
- MF: Mihaly Kata (MTK Budapest)
- MF: Callum Styles (Barnsley)
- MF: Soma Szuhodovszki (Kecskemet)
- FW: Martin Adam (Ulsan Hyundai)
- FW: Barnabas Varga (Ferencvaros)
- FW: Roland Sallai (Freiburg)
- FW: Krisztofer Horvath (Kecskemet)
- FW: Kevin Csbooth (Ujpest)
Hungary Euro 2024 squad numbers
Squad numbers are yet to be confirmed for Euro 2024.
Hungary manager: Marco Rossi
Hungary boss since 2018, Italian Marco Rossi has over seen the Magyars' most successful spell in some time.
As well as qualifying for Euro 2020, under the Italian's stewardship, Hungary have earned promotion to the top tier of the Nations League, League A.
And it's in that competition that Rossi oversaw arguably the most impressive result of his tenure: a 1-0 win over England in the summer of 2022.
Hungary's star player
Dominik Szoboszlai
The golden boy of Hungarian football, Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai is one of only two players in the current set-up plying their trade in the Premier League (the other being Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez).
Szoboszlai missed Euro 2020 through injury; he'll no doubt be itching to make his major tournament debut at Euro 2024 – assuming Hungary get there, of course.
FAQs
How many players are Hungary allowed to take to Euro 2024?
We don't know just yet – but expect 26.
It was announced that 26-player squads will return for the Qatar World Cup, an expansion from the usual 23-man teams.
National managers were allowed to bring 26 players to 2021's European Championship for the first time at a major tournament, as a special measure brought in due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to the fixture congestion, the expanded squads returned for the World Cup.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Tom Hancock started freelancing for FourFourTwo in April 2019 and has also written for The Analyst and When Saturday Comes, among others. He supports Wycombe Wanderers and has a soft spot for Wealdstone. A self-confessed statto, he has been known to watch football with a spreadsheet (or several) open...
Most Popular
By Matt Ladson
By Ryan Dabbs
By Ryan Dabbs